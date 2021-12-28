Watch
Colorado judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. A truck driver who was convicted of causing the fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the April 2019 crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Interstate 70 wreck
Interstate 70 Fatal Pileup
Posted at 6:13 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 21:13:32-05

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver has moved a step closer to potentially having his prison term reduced.

Judge Bruce Jones on Monday scheduled a hearing for Jan. 13 to reconsider Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence, following unusual request by prosecutors to revisit the matter.

PREVIOUS: District attorney's office in Colorado files motion to reconsider truck driver's 110-year sentence for deadly crash

This photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department on Friday, April 26, 2019 shows Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23. The truck driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Police are blaming him for causing a deadly pileup on Interstate 70 near Denver on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Lakewood Police Department via AP)

One of Aguilera-Mederos' lawyers says the defense needs some time to do research to see if any similar cases could help guide its approach.

Aguilera-Mederos' prison term has drawn outrage from around the country and among truck drivers. Around 5 million people have signed an online petition seeking clemency for him.

