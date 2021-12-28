Colorado judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver has moved a step closer to potentially having his prison term reduced.

Judge Bruce Jones on Monday scheduled a hearing for Jan. 13 to reconsider Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence, following unusual request by prosecutors to revisit the matter.

AP This photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department on Friday, April 26, 2019 shows Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23. The truck driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Police are blaming him for causing a deadly pileup on Interstate 70 near Denver on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Lakewood Police Department via AP)

One of Aguilera-Mederos' lawyers says the defense needs some time to do research to see if any similar cases could help guide its approach.

Aguilera-Mederos' prison term has drawn outrage from around the country and among truck drivers. Around 5 million people have signed an online petition seeking clemency for him.