College of Southern Nevada to hold in-person commencement ceremony in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada will hold its 49th annual commencement ceremony in May.

The in-person ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on May 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium to honor the Class of 2021.

“Our Class of 2021 is among the hardest working group of college students I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted countless lives, and yet these students persevered through that hardship. Students have overwhelmingly indicated that they prefer an in-person ceremony if the COVID environment would permit it — and at CSN, we listen to our students. I join the entire CSN Family in congratulating them on their historic achievement and I look forward to celebrating with them.”

The ceremony is expected to feature addresses from NSHE officials, Zaragoza, and a student commencement speaker to be chosen later this month.

Festivities will be streamed live online via CSN’s website and social media channels.

All current COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mandatory face masks, according to CSN representatives.

Capacity will be limited to 1,400 graduates, who will each be issued three tickets for family and friends.

Students should arrive by 4:30 p.m. and should look for official communication from the Office of the Registrar to RSVP and to purchase their caps and gowns.