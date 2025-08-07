Coast Guard suspends search for missing Las Vegas woman near Venice Beach

UPDATE

The U.S. Coast Guard has shared that the search for Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil was suspended around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 7.

"It is always difficult to suspend a search for a missing person. We put a lot of thought and care into the decision. Our hearts go out to Ashanta's family, friends and loved ones. We are grateful to our partner agencies and everyone who assisted in the search." — Captain Stacey Crecy, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

Multiple units and agencies responded to the search, which covered a "combined total of 65 square miles over the course of approximately 21 hours, utilizing helicopters, small boats, and cutter," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

ORIGINAL STORY

The U.S. Coast Guard and partnering agencies are searching for a local missing woman near Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil, 30, of Las Vegas was last seen Wednesday evening. She sometimes goes by "Loni Legend."

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that a good Samaritan had found personal belongings — including a phone, shoes, wallet and passport — unattended south of the Venice Beach Pier.

The Coast Guard launched rescue crews to search surrounding waters while LAPD and other agencies conducted shoreline and landside searches.

Please contact local authorities if you have any information.