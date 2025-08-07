Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Coast Guard searching for missing Las Vegas woman near Venice Beach

Ashanta Cobb-McNeil's personal belongings were found unattended near the Venice Beach Pier on Wednesday evening
Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil
U.S. Coast Guard
Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil
Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil
Posted

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partnering agencies are searching for a local missing woman near Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil, 30, of Las Vegas was last seen Wednesday evening. She sometimes goes by "Loni Legend."

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that a good Samaritan had found personal belongings — including a phone, shoes, wallet and passport — unattended south of the Venice Beach Pier.

The Coast Guard launched rescue crews to search surrounding waters while LAPD and other agencies conducted shoreline and landside searches.

Please contact local authorities if you have any information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school