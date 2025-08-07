Coast Guard searching for missing Las Vegas woman near Venice Beach

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partnering agencies are searching for a local missing woman near Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil, 30, of Las Vegas was last seen Wednesday evening. She sometimes goes by "Loni Legend."

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that a good Samaritan had found personal belongings — including a phone, shoes, wallet and passport — unattended south of the Venice Beach Pier.

The Coast Guard launched rescue crews to search surrounding waters while LAPD and other agencies conducted shoreline and landside searches.

Please contact local authorities if you have any information.