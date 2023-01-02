Cleanup underway after hundreds of thousands celebrated New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world visited Las Vegas for an epic New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.

Now that the fun is over, clean-up crews are polishing the Strip and people are looking back on a good time.

“We stayed on the Strip," said Travis from Arizona, "and watched the fireworks by Paris and it was super fun.”

Every New Year's Day, Clark County public works teams pick up 10 to 12 tons of trash left over from "America's Party," county officials say.

"It takes 16 street sweepers, 60 crew members, and early morning hours to bring the Strip back to life," the county stated on Twitter.

Weather was top of mind for many with rain in the forecast on Saturday, but it didn't end up impacting the annual fireworks show.

“I think for the most part, I wasn’t expecting the cold weather down here," said Darlene from Wyoming.

Most of the revelers who spoke with KTNV are leaving the Strip happy.

“New Year's in [Las Vegas] is completely different. It's a lot more crowded, there's a lot more people, and a lot more atmosphere,” said Enrique from Australia.