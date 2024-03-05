Clean up: Fallen trees priority after wind storm rocks Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A record-setting wind storm swept across the valley, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The powerful winds, reaching gusts of more than 70 mph, caused widespread damage. Now, as the storm subsides, the focus shifts to clean-up efforts to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Southern Nevada wind storms March 2024

David Pohl, a long-time resident of the valley, expressed his sorrow over the loss of a beloved tree on his property, noting that it provided valuable shade for his house. Pohl remarked, "I really loved the tree actually, it creates a lot of shade for the house so its sad to see it go."

Pohl attributed the tree's downfall to the weekend's record wind speeds, which reached gusts of more than 70 mph. He stated, "We've had some strong winds, but it seems like this particular storm, the winds were a little more constant with the gusts and things."

The storm's damage includes roof damage and power outages. According to Scott Kaufman with NV Energy, approximately 35,000 customers in southern Nevada were affected by the outage. Kaufman confirmed, "In Southern Nevada, we saw approximately 35,000 customers experience an impact from the outage, and that's a big number."

While power has since been restored, many residents, including Pohl, are left to clean up the aftermath. Pohl had to call a tree service to dismantle the large tree, a process that is expected to take six hours. Joshua Smith, the owner of Green Man Tree Service, emphasized the importance of regular tree maintenance, stating, "You know, trimming them for proper structure, thinning them out, so that wind can get through them, taking the weight off, and doing everything that we can to improve the soil."

Despite the loss of his tree, Pohl is trying to remain positive, suggesting that perhaps it was time for the tree to go. He reflected, "It also drops a lot of debris, which is kind of a nuisance for not only me but my neighbor, so, maybe this is God's way of saying hey this tree needs to go."

