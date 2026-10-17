LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark High School was placed on lockdown for several hours Friday afternoon after a shooting in a neighborhood near the campus, forcing a scheduled football game to be relocated to Durango High School as police investigated the scene.

Hundreds of people were set to enjoy a football game under the Friday night lights at Clark High School, but that game was relocated after the shooting. At the scene, roads were blocked off and dozens of police cars were parked for several hours.

WATCH| Clark High School locked down for hours after shooting in nearby Las Vegas neighborhood

Shooting near Clark High School

According to Metro police, the shooting happened in a neighborhood near Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, no one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

For one local teen who wanted to remain anonymous, it was more than just a shooting near his high school. It happened on the street where he lives.

"I came home running and I was shaking," the teen said. "I have sisters at home, and I came running to check up on them. My mom's at work, so I'm like the only person that only takes care of my sisters."

Eugenia Olivas, who lives nearby, said she didn't hear the gunshots, but she's concerned the shooting happened so close to a school.

"I hear crazy stuff like around here happening," Olivas said. "But like I never seen this much cops around here."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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