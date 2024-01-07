Clark County hosts first-ever Dia de Reyes celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County hosted its first Three Kings Day celebration at the Government Center Rotunda on Saturday.

Hundreds of valley residents gathered to observe Three Kings Day, also known as Dia de Reyes. Cruz Tronseco, a Las Vegas local, said of the event, "It's a blessing to have this celebration like this.”

The celebration, a tradition in many Latin American countries, pays homage to the visit of the Three Wise Men to Baby Jesus. The event included toys, entertainment, and music.

In addition to the celebration, a resource fair featured various organizations offering assistance to the community.

Evelyn Delany, a local, expressed her enthusiasm about the event. "I'm Mexican, and when I found out that Dia De Reyes was happening for the very first time in Las Vegas, I wanted to be a part of it."

Delany highlighted the significance of celebrating this cultural event at home. A key element of the event for her is the King's Cake. "Inside, there are three baby dolls representing Baby Jesus, and whoever gets it has to bring another food for the next celebration that happens on February 2nd."

The dessert took center stage when Evelyn's friend discovered a baby doll in her cake. "I was so excited."