LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time since August, Clark County commissioners are weighing changes to the short-term rental law.

Jackie Flores, who leads the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association and sued the county over its licensing process, said she sees some progress in the new proposal.

“Eliminating the process and removing the provision that bars licenses from anyone with a history of fines or court violations are steps in the right direction,” said Flores during public comment Tuesday.

But there’s still plenty that’s concerning to her and other hosts.

“You make major decisions that affect people’s homes and livelihoods, without meaningfully consulting homeowner impacts," Flores continued. "You draft, introduce and advance ordinances that treat property owners as adversaries, rather than partners in compliance."

WATCH: Clark County weighs another short-term rental law change

Clark County weighs another short-term rental law change

Other hosts, like Randy Gao, shared concerns over a possible part of the proposal that would separate Airbnb properties by a 1,000-foot rule. That’s about three football fields of space for reference.

“I understand the intention,” Gao said. “There are other cities, like in Austin, for instance, where they have fully allowed Airbnbs without the restrictions.”

There will be a formal public hearing on Nov. 3 in the county commission chambers.