Clark County to review facts in 2021 fatal shooting involving LVMPD officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners will hold a fact-finding review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Demetrius Roberts on Monday.

Roberts was shot and killed by Metro officers on Oct. 4, 2021.

The 21-year-old was shot by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Penwood Avenue and Arville Street. Police say they found Roberts hiding behind a car with his mother and 2-year-old son inside.

Police say Roberts fired at officers and tried to run away. That's when officers shot back, killing Roberts.

Fact-finding reviews are held when individuals are killed by police and the district attorney determines no criminal charges should be filed against the officers.

The review is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.