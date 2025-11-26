Clark County seeks community input for new 40,000-square-foot Echo Trail Park community center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are taking the first step toward building a community hub at Echo Trail Park, launching a community-wide survey to gather input on what features and amenities residents want most.

WATCH | New community center coming to Echo Trail Park

Clark County Launches Survey for New Echo Trail Park Community Center

As part of the planning process, the county is seeking feedback to help shape the proposed community center, which is expected to be about 40,000 square feet.

Commissioner Michael Naft said these centers aren't just places to gather — they boost neighborhoods and property values.

"I would love to see people from the neighborhood use this community center. That's why we're trying to build more facilities like this because we know they improve quality of life. They improve people's physical and mental well-being. They give them a safe space whether you're a young person in high school like these Durango Trailblazers or whether you're an active senior who's looking for something fun to do with friends," Naft said.

The survey is available on Clark County's website and remains open through December 22.



