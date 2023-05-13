Watch Now
Clark County School District resuming transportation to Summer Acceleration sites

Metro school bus
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 20:20:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they will resume transporting students that are participating in Summer Acceleration sites to Boys & Girls Club locations across the valley.

The district said that service was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our students deserve the opportunity to improve their academic results with every opportunity we can provide with our community partners, and these after-school programs help them flourish through meaningful activities," said CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

RELATED LINK: CCSD offering free summer learning programs

According to CCSD, the district will offer this service at 27 schools and you can see the full list below.

  • Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy
  • West Preparatory Academy at Charles I. West Hall
  • Chaparral High School
  • William E. Orr Middle School
  • Sandra B. Abston Elementary School
  • Jim Bridger Middle School
  • Marion Cahlan Elementary School
  • B. Mahlon Brown Junior High School
  • Gordon McCaw Elementary School
  • C.T. Sewell Elementary School
  • Robert L. Taylor Elementary School
  • James Cashman Middle School
  • David M. Cox Elementary School
  • Barbara and Hank Greenspun Junior High School
  • Green Valley High School
  • Charlotte Hill Elementary School
  • Louis Wiener Jr. Elementary School
  • Nate Mack Elementary School
  • Aggie Roberts Elementary School
  • Jack Lund Schofield Middle School
  • Silverado High School
  • Desert Oasis High School
  • Charles and Phyllis Frias Elementary School
  • Barry and June Gunderson Middle School
  • Dennis Ortwein Elementary School
  • Evelyn Stuckey Elementary School
  • Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School
