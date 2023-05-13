Clark County School District resuming transportation to Summer Acceleration sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they will resume transporting students that are participating in Summer Acceleration sites to Boys & Girls Club locations across the valley.
The district said that service was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our students deserve the opportunity to improve their academic results with every opportunity we can provide with our community partners, and these after-school programs help them flourish through meaningful activities," said CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
According to CCSD, the district will offer this service at 27 schools and you can see the full list below.
- Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy
- West Preparatory Academy at Charles I. West Hall
- Chaparral High School
- William E. Orr Middle School
- Sandra B. Abston Elementary School
- Jim Bridger Middle School
- Marion Cahlan Elementary School
- B. Mahlon Brown Junior High School
- Gordon McCaw Elementary School
- C.T. Sewell Elementary School
- Robert L. Taylor Elementary School
- James Cashman Middle School
- David M. Cox Elementary School
- Barbara and Hank Greenspun Junior High School
- Green Valley High School
- Charlotte Hill Elementary School
- Louis Wiener Jr. Elementary School
- Nate Mack Elementary School
- Aggie Roberts Elementary School
- Jack Lund Schofield Middle School
- Silverado High School
- Desert Oasis High School
- Charles and Phyllis Frias Elementary School
- Barry and June Gunderson Middle School
- Dennis Ortwein Elementary School
- Evelyn Stuckey Elementary School
- Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School