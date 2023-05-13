Clark County School District resuming transportation to Summer Acceleration sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they will resume transporting students that are participating in Summer Acceleration sites to Boys & Girls Club locations across the valley.

The district said that service was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our students deserve the opportunity to improve their academic results with every opportunity we can provide with our community partners, and these after-school programs help them flourish through meaningful activities," said CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

According to CCSD, the district will offer this service at 27 schools and you can see the full list below.

