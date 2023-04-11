CCSD offering free summer learning programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will provide free summer learning programs for students in Pre-Kindergarten through the 12th Grade.

The district said all schools will provide the summer acceleration programs, which runs from May 30 through June 16.

Select schools will provide extended school year services from June 22 through July 18.

Secondary summer school will be offered for students in the 6th through 12th grade in two different sessions.

Session one will run from May 30 through June 16.

Session two will run from June 20 through July 10.

The district said if parents are interested, they should contact their child's school for more information.