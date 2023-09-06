Clark County School District officials dedicate new North Las Vegas school

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new school is opening their doors and welcoming Southern Nevada students.

On Wednesday, Clark County School District officials as well as North Las Vegas officials were on-hand for the ribbon-cutting at Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

Construction began in 2021 and the doors officially opened on Aug. 7. School district officials said 691 students are attending this year and that 500 of those students live in North Las Vegas.

"I'm a proud resident of North Las Vegas. This is my community. I went to high school in this community," said Evelyn Garcia Morales, the president of the CCSD Board of Trustees. "It's so incredibly exciting to think about our students having opportunities to participate in various degrees and programs. The model here at this school is completely unique and different, one of the first schools in our community to offer this type of learning setting. Our students are so deserving of opportunities like the one we're offering in this community."

The school offers 10 programs of study including subjects like business management, energy technology, and human and social services.

The district added the school can accommodate up to 2,000 students and they expect more students to enroll next year.