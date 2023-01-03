Watch Now
Clark County School District experiencing outage with internet service

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:37:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District announced on Tuesday morning that the district is experiencing an internet outage.

According to the district, school safety is not an issue, although students and employees may have problems connecting to class sessions and resources.

Officials say they are working to restore the service as soon as possible.

"Updates will be posted as we receive additional information," CCSD said in a tweet. "School will resume as normal at this time."

