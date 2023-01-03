Clark County School District experiencing outage with internet service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District announced on Tuesday morning that the district is experiencing an internet outage.

The Clark County School District is currently experiencing an outage with our internet service. Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) January 3, 2023

According to the district, school safety is not an issue, although students and employees may have problems connecting to class sessions and resources.

Officials say they are working to restore the service as soon as possible.

"Updates will be posted as we receive additional information," CCSD said in a tweet. "School will resume as normal at this time."