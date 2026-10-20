Clark County confirms first case of clade I monkeypox virus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has confirmed its first case of the clade I monkeypox virus.

The infected resident has no recent documented travel.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, there have been 11 other cases of clade II monkeypox since August 2026.

There are two types of the monkeypox virus, clade I and clade II.

Clade II was first discovered in Clark County around June of 2022. Since then, there have been 363 local cases reported.

“This first clade I case and the recent increase in clade II cases are reminders that mpox continues to circulate in our community,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District. “We encourage people at risk to get vaccinated and anyone who may have been exposed to seek guidance promptly. Recognizing symptoms and avoiding close contact when sick can also help prevent further spread.”

Experts say both types of monkeypox can be prevented by the JYNNEOS vaccine.

Vaccinations are offered by the health district for those 18 and older, who are eligible.

The vaccine is given in two doses, four weeks apart. Appointments can be made here.

How monkeypox spreads:

Mpox spreads primarily through close, sustained physical contact, including sexual or intimate contact. It can spread through direct contact with a person’s rash, sores, scabs or bodily fluids, including during kissing or oral, anal or vaginal sex. It can also spread through contact with contaminated items, such as clothing, bedding or towels, and during pregnancy or childbirth.

Virus symptoms:

Symptoms typically begin within three weeks of exposure, and illness usually lasts two to four weeks. A rash may appear as bumps or blisters on or near the genitals or anus, or on other areas such as the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Some people develop a rash without other symptoms.

What to do if infected:

Stay home and avoid close contact with others, including people and pets in the same household. Avoid sexual contact, kissing and other close physical contact. If being around others is unavoidable, wear a well-fitting mask and completely cover rashes and sores with clothing or bandages. Avoid sharing clothing, bedding, towels and other personal items. Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching the rash. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. People with mpox should continue isolation until all sores have healed, scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

