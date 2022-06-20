Clark County sees first confirmed case of monkeypox

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has its first reported case of monkeypox, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Monday.

The case was first reported as a presumptive positive on June 15 but is now confirmed. The diagnosed individual is a male in his 20s who recently traveled domestically, health officials said. He was not hospitalized and is isolating at home.

"No additional cases of monkeypox have been reported at this time," SNHD stated.

Epidemiologists say monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores and bodily fluids or through contact with objects or fabric that have been used by someone who has the disease. It can also spread through sexual contact and prolonged face-to-face contact, officials said.

The disease is rare, officials said. Beginning symptoms of monkeypox are said to include:



fever

headache

muscle aches

exhaustion

swollen lymph nodes

rash — often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including genitalia

The incubation period is typically between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. Illness from monkeypox typically lasts between two to four weeks, and is mild in most people.

Further, health officials in Southern Nevada said the overall risk of monkeypox in the U.S. is low. They advised people with "unknown rashes or lesions" to contact a health care provider and avoid sex until you've seen a doctor.

Those at risk of contracting the disease include people who have recently traveled internationally, who've had close contact with someone with monkeypox.