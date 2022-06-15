First probable case of monkeypox found in Clark County resident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has reported the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in a Clark County resident with a recent domestic travel history. The Health District and the CDC are working to confirm the case.

The individual is a male in his 20s that did not require hospitalization and is currently isolated at home.

The Health District is investigating and conducting contact tracing related to this case, and no additional cases have been identified at this time. Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics that have been used by someone who has monkeypox, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

While it is a rare disease, monkeypox symptoms are very common and usually begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes followed by the development of a rash. The rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body including genitals.

The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, though most who contract it will have mild illness.

First probable case of monkeypox found in Clark County

Based upon limited information, overall risk of monkeypox is low in the U.S. People with unknown rashes should seek out medical care and avoid sexual contact. Those at risk for monkeypox include people who are immunocompromised, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or those who have traveled recently.

People who test positive for monkeypox should follow the treatment and prevention recommendations of their health care provider and the Health District.

