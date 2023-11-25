Clark County offering Winter Break Day Camps for kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is bringing back Winter Day Camps this holiday season.

According to county officials, the camps will be from Dec. 18 through Dec. 29 and will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. The program runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $21 per day, per child. The camps are available at the following locations:



Cambridge Recreation Center - 3930 Cambridge Street

Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Helen Meyer Community Center - 4525 New Forest Drive

Hollywood Recreation Center - 1650 South Hollywood

Paradise Recreation Center - 4775 South McLead

Dr. William Pearson Community Center - 1625 West Carey

Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center - 2050 Bonnie Lane

Walnut Recreation Center - 3075 North Walnut Road

Clark County Parks and Recreation staff said the camps are extremely popular and fill up quickly. Camp staff will process registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Full payments are required to reserve a spot. Las Vegas Urban League Early Childhood Connections is accepted. However, parents must provide a current certificate of benefits designated to the specific site the child will be attending. Some facilities may also offer breakfast and lunch options.

For more information, you can call 702-455-8200 or visit the Parks and Recreation website.