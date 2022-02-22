Clark County issues dust advisory for Tuesday due to high winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Tuesday.

The department advises residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the high winds in the region.

Officials say airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter which aggravates respiratory diseases.

Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

· Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when the dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you are likely to inhale.

· Keep windows and doors closed.

· Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

· Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

· To keep the dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

· Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.

· Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

· Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

The Department of Environment and Sustainability monitors air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas valley with more information here.