Clark County issues air quality dust advisory for Thursday; what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has shared with Channel 13 that high winds are projected to hit the valley on Oct. 15, prompting them to issue an air quality advisory.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, wind gusts up to 40 mph are anticipated — which may kick up airborne dust in the city.

According to Clark County, this dust can "[aggravate] respiratory diseases." With this in mind, those prone to being affected, such a children, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease are advised to remain indoors.

Wondering how you can control your dust exposure ahead of the advisory? Here's what the county recommends:



Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

To stay up-to-date with valley weather, visit ktnv.com/weather.

WATCH | Gusty north winds return Thursday