Clark County hosts Menorah lighting ceremony celebrating sixth night of Hanukkah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a night of celebration for the Jewish community — marked by the local Dancing Dreidels group ahead of a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony led by Chabad of Southern Nevada — at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

"It's the sixth night and we'll work our way down," Rabbi Shea Harlig instructed Commissioner Michael Naft on lighting the candelabra.

WATCH: Chabad of Southern Nevada celebrating Hanukkah at multiple Valley events

"We like to get the message out there, not only to the Jewish community but to all the citizens here of the city and the county to teach them the importance of Hanukkah and the message really behind Hanukkah," Harlig told Channel 13. "The little light, which is the Menorah...pushes away darkness."

The evening was hosted for the sixth year in a row by Commissioner Michael Naft, who said Hanukkah is particularly special because it's a holiday celebrated in the public eye.

"We get to bring the whole community together to celebrate the history that is Hanukkah, to celebrate the miracle of lights. And to do that with my friends of Chabad of Southern Nevada, with the Harlig family, and with the world-famous Dancing Dreidels, along with all Clark County employees and team members is a wonderful thing," Naft said.

This year, Hanukkah began on Dec. 25 lining up with Christmas Day, and the eight-day festival will continue through Thursday, Jan. 2.