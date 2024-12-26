Chabad of Southern Nevada celebrating Hanukkah at multiple Valley events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marks the first day and second night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Levi Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada explained the meaning behind the "Festival of Lights."

"The story takes us back a little over 2,000 years ago. The Jewish people were under Greek Syrian rule and forbade us from keeping our religion," Harlig began.

"Two Hanukkah miracles. Miracle number one: the Jews formed a small army. Although they were small in number, their trust in God was great and they fought back and were victorious in battle over the mighty Greek Syrian soldiers."

"Miracle number two: they come back to the Temple and the Temple was destroyed. They clean it up and they want to light the menorah, and in order to light the menorah you have to have pure olive oil which had the seal of the High Priest. The oil was all desecrated. They searched and found one little jug which was enough to last for one day. They had faith in God, lit that menorah, and it lasted for eight nights and days."

Harlig went on to explain that traditional Hanukkah foods are also deep-fried in oil to commemorate the miracle of the oil.

While there are many ways to celebrate Hanukkah, the Chabad of Southern Nevada also celebrates with the Dancing Dreidels who will attend multiple events during the holiday:

Thursday, Dec. 26:



Fremont Street Grand Lighting

4 p.m.

Fremont Street aat Las Vegas Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Car Menorah Parade Down the Strip

7 p.m.

1261 Arville St. and Las Vegas Blvd

Sunday, Dec. 29

Hanukkah with the Golden Knights

3:45 p.m.

T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 1

8th Day Chanukah Concert

1:00 p.m.

Plaza Hotel Downtown Las Vegas

For a full list of Hanukkah events happening across the Valley, visit the Chabad of Southern Nevada's website here.