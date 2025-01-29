Clark County holding a 'Know Your Rights' immigration resource fair Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is holding a "Know Your Rights: Immigration Town Hall and Resource Fair" to connect attendees with information on immigration rights and essential resources.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121

The event is being held by Commissioner Tick Segerblom and the ACLU of Nevada. It is open to the public.



, the county said: the first one from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second one from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The town hall discussion will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you cannot make it in person, the county said the town hall will be transmitted via Facebook Live through Clark County's English and Spanish social media pages. Spanish interpreters will also be at the event.

Attendees to a resource fair can be connected to local organizations such as the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, the Consulate of El Salvador and more. The county said these organizations will be offering attendees guidance, tools and services.

"This townhall is an important opportunity to empower residents by providing them with knowledge about their rights," said Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

"We’re bringing together local resources and experts to support our immigrant communities in Clark County."