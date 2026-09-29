Clark County Government Center reopens after power outage recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Government Center was closed to the public on Tuesday amid efforts to restore services after an overnight power outage.

In an updated statement Wednesday morning, a county spokesperson said the government center had reopened "with no issues" and in-person services are once again available to the public.

County officials said the the government center experienced a "total loss of power" after an overnight rainstorm hit the central Las Vegas Valley.

County officials had urged locals to visit clarkcountynv.gov for any service needs while work is underway to restore operations.

In a previous statement, a Clark County spokesperson noted that the outage "impacted the computers employees use to provide services to the public." Work was underway to restore services as soon as possible, the spokesperson noted.