Clark County Government Center closed amid power outage recovery efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Government Center is closed to the public on Tuesday after "a total loss of power."

County officials urged locals to visit clarkcountynv.gov for any service needs while work is underway to restore operations.

The government center lost power overnight as a rainstorm hit the central Las Vegas Valley.

In a previous statement, a Clark County spokesperson noted that the outage "impacted the computers employees use to provide services to the public." Work was underway to restore services as soon as possible, the spokesperson noted.