Clark County firefighters respond to fire in southeast valley retirement community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire that engulfed a double-wide mobile home in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Saturday morning.

According to a press release, CCFD crews responded to the scene located within a retirement community at East Desert Inn Road at around 6:05 a.m. An arriving battalion chief observed "smoke emanating from the structure" but also noted that water supply was located "several hundred feet away" from the mobile home.

An evacuation of the occupants in the home, and in the surrounding buildings, was ordered. Two individuals were rescued by firefighters from inside the residence, according to officials.

Crews were able to locate the fire in the home's attic space, and assistance from a second line was requested.

The fire was extinguished at 6:14 a.m.

The response to this incident included five engines, two trucks, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, air resources and two investigators, for a total of 38 personnel.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.