Clark County Fire Department welcomes a new station in southwest valley with community event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new fire station joined the Clark County Fire District's ranks on Saturday in a dunk-tank, pancake-filled celebration.

WATCH | The grand opening of Fire Station 39

The grand opening of Fire Station 39 (Video courtesy of Clark County)

The Las Vegas community was invited to join fire department staff and Clark County officials in opening Fire Station 39 at 6855 Raven Avenue. Following the hose-cutting ceremony, attendees were able to enjoy a pancake breakfast, take part in children's activities, explore the station, and even try their hand at landing the commissioner and fire chief in a dunk tank, according to Clark County representatives.

Clark County

"As Clark County continues to grow, Fire Station 39 will play a vital role in maintaining our response times for our fire and medical responses. It's essential that Clark County Fire keeps pace with the Valley's expansion, and Station 39 will help us meet the needs of the community." — Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels

WATCH | Chief Samuels' full statement on Station 39

Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels discusses the opening of Fire Station 39 (video courtesy of Clark County)

The station aims to serve Las Vegans in the southwest valley, and anticipates responding to 2,000-3,000 calls for service every year, according to Clark County. The representative shared that "the station's service area generally ranges north to Robindale Road and south to Cactus Avenue, covering calls east of Fort Apache Road and west of Decatur Boulevard."

Clark County

"Fire Station 39 represents a $12 million investment in protecting southwest Valley families. With thousands of emergency calls expected annually, this station means critical minutes saved when lives are on the line for those near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard. That's not just infrastructure — it's peace of mind built into our community." — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones

WATCH | Commissioner Jones's full statement on Fire Station 39