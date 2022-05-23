Clark County Fire Department Crews battle two-alarm fire on Sunset and Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a fire near East Sunset Road and Pecos Road Monday morning around 1:39 a.m.

Firefighters said that their Combined Communications Center received a call of a fire in a building across the street from Sunset Park. When crews arrived, they said they encountered heavy fire and smoke showing the roof of the building.

When the Battalion Chief arrived, the department said he called for a second alarm due to the heavy fire conditions. Crews said they handled the fire from the outside.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire to one building.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time according to the information sent by the department. Crews said they will remain on the scene to ensure hot spots do not flare-up. Damage estimates are pending and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.