Clark County extends Tropicana's gaming license

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even after the Tropicana Hotel & Casino is demolished, the owners, the Bally's Corporation will still retain their gaming license temporarily for this property.

That's the decision from the Clark County Commissioners who unanimously granted an extension Tuesday. How long with the extension last though?

"They did so and were allowed to put off that expiration period for two years and then there are a couple of extension periods in there as well," said Nevada Gaming Attorney Dennis Gutwald.

Gutwald is also a partner with McDonald & Carano Law Firm and has more than 20 years of experience in the Gaming industry.

He says gaming licenses expire 30 days after gaming stops at a property.

This extension will give Bally's the ability to keep their license for up to three years from the date the Tropicana closed April 2.

"Once they're ready to start gaming, that license will become active again," said Gutwald.

That's a lengthy process involving more than just gaming.

"There's going to be a lot of permits, building permits, health permits, sign-offs, there's a ton of permits," said Gutwald.

What happens if Bally's can't complete the construction of the new resort in the next three years though?

"They could operate gaming for one day to stop the clock from ticking," said Gutwald.

Gutwald says it could be as simple as opening a trailer on the property, containing one to sixteen slot machines for the day, that would qualify as using the license, which would allow them to apply for another extension.

This is something Moulin Rouge did in the 2010s as well as Station Casinos in 2013.

As for the new resort expected to be built next to the Athletics Ballpark, Bally's Chairman SOO Kim said on the GGB Podcast it's still in the planning stages.

"The reason why there has been a delay in terms of what are we going to do is that we're just trying to get it right," said Kim.

Demolition crews are at work for a possible implosion in October, but Tropicana General Manager and Vice President Arik Knowles says they don't have the exact date yet.

"The next big phase outside of the low-rise demo, they're going to be focusing on the high-rise implosion, they're working through those details and what that will look like," said Knowles.

No matter when the implosion happens, the county says Bally's must have the demo completed and the lot cleared, ready for construction of the New Athletics Ballpark, by April 1, 2025.