Clark County expects February will be busiest month for weddings in Las Vegas history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Few things can bring tears to people's eyes like a happy couple pledging themselves to each other for life, and Clark County officials are expecting a lot of teary eyes in Las Vegas in February.

County Commissioners declared February "Wedding Month" Tuesday, adding several incentives and celebrations for people to tie the knot as the Clerk's office expects to issue its 5 millionth wedding license.

Wedding industry staples like Joni Moss-Graham, LV Wedding Connection CEO, said the party, 10 palindrome days, and Valentine's Day all landing in the same month will be a big boom for her business.

"Get ready for lots of love," she said. "For your confidence, it's awesome, but it's also getting everybody back to doing what they love to do, which is provide service and make people happy. That's the bottom line."

The wedding business boost will help more than just people in the wedding industry. It will also affect people who've been the victims of domestic or sexual violence and seek services from nonprofits like Signs of Hope, led by executive director Daniele Staple.

"This is incredibly meaningful to us," she said.

Signs of Hope provides access to services like crisis support and therapy to survivors of sexual violence.

"What we do is filling their tool boxes with ways to cope, different strategies to approach things, how to ground themselves when they're feeling overwhelmed or anxious," Staple said.

She said her team couldn't do nearly as much without the wedding industry, because a cut of every marriage license, ceremony, and certificate fee goes to organizations like hers.

To date, Clark County has distributed $59,619,124 to groups from marriage license fees alone.

"It's something that we do pay attention to, believe it or not," she said. "At all times, not just now that it's been declared 'Wedding Month.'"

Clark County shared some of the notable dates and planned celebrations during the first-ever Wedding Month:

