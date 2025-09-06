Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County enters severe thunderstorm warning Friday night, including hail

Thunderstorm Warning CC.png
National Weather Service Las Vegas
Thunderstorm Warning CC.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Clark County, which they shared will "contain golf ball sized hail" and winds up to 60 mph.

WATCH | What does this weather warning mean for Nevadans?

Clark County enters severe thunderstorm warning Friday night, including hail

The warning will remain in place for Clark County until 10 p.m. tonight.

At around 10:20 p.m., NWS' severe thunderstorm warning expanded to Northwest Clark County, including Overton and the Valley of Fire. NWS is advising boaters to get to shore as soon as possible.

This area will also experience 60 mph gusts of wind and hail sized around an inch until 11:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Nevadans are encouraged to find indoor shelter away from windows on the lowest level available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo