Clark County enters severe thunderstorm warning Friday night, including hail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Clark County, which they shared will "contain golf ball sized hail" and winds up to 60 mph.
The warning will remain in place for Clark County until 10 p.m. tonight.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clark County, NV until 10:00 PM PDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/Xzq0idpB3A— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2025
At around 10:20 p.m., NWS' severe thunderstorm warning expanded to Northwest Clark County, including Overton and the Valley of Fire. NWS is advising boaters to get to shore as soon as possible.
🚨 Severe Thunderstorm Warning— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2025
📍Northwest Clark County including Overton & Valley of Fire
🛥️ This includes @lakemeadnps Overton Arm and Virgin Basin. Boaters need to get to shore!
⏰ Until 11:15 PM
⛈️ 60 mph wind gusts and 1" hail #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ovEbFYbFMb
This area will also experience 60 mph gusts of wind and hail sized around an inch until 11:15 p.m. on Friday night.
Nevadans are encouraged to find indoor shelter away from windows on the lowest level available.