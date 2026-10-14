Clark County early voting: Voting centers less likely to have a line on Day 1

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Saturday, Oct. 17 marks the first day of early voting in Nevada for the 2026 Midterm Election.

For those who'd rather not wait in line, there are a few voting centers, historically speaking, that might be a good bet.

We looked at which polling locations saw the smallest turnout on the first day of early voting in 2024. Here's what we found:

Clark County early voting: Tracking 2024's least busy voting centers on Day 1

Cambridge Recreation Center is a good place to go if you find yourself on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. Only 481 people cast a ballot at that location on the first day of early voting.

If you're in the northwest or North Las Vegas, Craig Ranch Regional Park saw some of the smallest numbers for early voting turnout on Day 1. There, 886 people cast a ballot.

Over in the southwest valley, Mountain's Edge Regional Park saw 225 people cast a ballot at an event tent on the first day of early voting during the general election of 2024.

Mountain's Edge Regional Park and Craig Ranch Regional Park will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Cambridge Rec Center is open from 9 am to 6 pm.

There are also several new voting locations since the last general election.

If you're in the southwest, the IKEA parking lot has been added as a long-term voting center during early voting.

On the west side of the valley, Downtown Summerlin has been added.

Just go to the parking lot east of S. Pavilion Center Drive. You can enter on South Spruce Goose Street, south of Marketwalk Place.

In North Las Vegas, Skyview Multigenerational Center, which used to be the Skyview YMCA, is also a long-term voting center.