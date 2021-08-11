Clark County District Attorney denies Metro’s prosecution of an officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer that was arrested in an organized crime theft ring in May will not have to face prosecution. The Clark County District Attorney made his decision on metro’s request to prosecute this officer.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on May 21 shows Samuelito Quijano was arrested in connection to a theft ring involving home improvement stores. The police investigation requested charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and organized retail theft to be brought against him, but those charges have been denied by Steve Wolfson, Clark County District Attorney.

Steve Grammas, the president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association said there are many reasons why this could happen.

“The officers may have a probable cause to make the arrest, but when the courts look at it in a grander legal eye it can change that perspective and the fact of proving beyond a reasonable doubt, did that person commit that crime,” said Grammas.

Quijano has been an officer with LVMPD since 2017. The LVMPD report shows since early May the department received a report from a Las Vegas area Home Depot store about a group of suspects who have been stealing from their stores. The report said they would enter, place various items in a cart, pay for them with stolen credit cards and return them for cash.

“More than just the police officers’ eyes look in a case when it gets to the district attorney, the prosecutors, the city attorney’s they look at it through their lenses as well and no one, in any case, should pass judgment of anybody until all facts of the case are released,” Grammas said.

The police report also says Quijano was involved in furthering the criminal activity with this organized retail theft ring. He texted specifically about the thefts, he purchased items to be stolen and attempted to obtain property for other individuals.

“The department put this officer on leave, the department charged this officer with probable cause for whatever case he has, they did their part, then it goes to the justice system through the courts, when the courts and the District Attorney get involved, they make their decision,” explained Grammas.

The district attorney’s office said if there is new information that comes to light then they can review the case further if necessary.

