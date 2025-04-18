Clark County denies adoption for Las Vegas foster dog after biting incident at local dog park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting an update on the status of a local foster dog whose fate has been in question over an incident at a local dog park.

On Friday, The Animal Foundation shared new details with Channel 13 about Lucy, the foster dog at the center of a recent controversy among local animal advocates.

We first brought you this story on Friday after dozens of community members reached out asking us to get to the bottom of this issue.

Here, Channel 13 reporter Guy Tannenbaum shared what he learned about this case:

Foster dog's fate in question after incident at Las Vegas dog park raises questions

To sum up the story so far:

Layla Carswell fostered Lucy from The Animal Foundation. Carswell took Lucy to a local dog park near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Lane, where Lucy bit and seriously injured a man. This prompted Clark County Animal Protection Services to open an investigation.

Carswell acknowledged that when she picked up Lucy from The Animal Foundation, she signed an "Advanced Behavior Needs Waiver" which stated Lucy showed behaviors like barking, low growls, slow approaches and leash avoidance.

She also signed a foster application agreeing not to take foster dogs to dog parks — but that was in 2023, when Carswell was applying to foster a kitten, not a dog.

Carswell maintains she should have been given a new application when she fostered Lucy. The Animal Foundation's spokesperson tells Channel 13, "Ms. Carswell has acknowledged multiple times that she was aware of this rule, and knew she should not have taken Lucy to a dog park."

Now, Carswell says she wants to adopt Lucy permanently. Since the dog park incident, Lucy has been on an adoption hold at The Animal Foundation while Clark County Animal Protection Services investigates.

Here's what we've now learned from Carswell and The Animal Foundation.

Carswell claims Lucy has been deemed "unadoptable" after Clark County's investigation and that Lucy is going to be euthanized.

When we reached out to The Animal Foundation, the shelter's spokesperson told us, "There's a little bit more to it." Here is the shelter's full statement:

"After Clark County Animal Protection Services determined Lucy was not vicious, The Animal Foundation decided to move forward with allowing Layla to adopt Lucy.



In Clark County, any dog with a bite history must undergo a review by the county before being made available for foster, adoption, or transfer.



In Lucy’s case, our request to proceed with adoption was denied following the county’s review.



For more information on the county’s decision, you would have to reach out directly to the county.



The Animal Foundation has extended Lucy’s hold to give Layla time to appeal the county’s decision."

Channel 13 has reached out to Clark County to find out what will happen next. We'll update this report as we learn more.