Foster dog's fate uncertain after incident at Las Vegas dog park raises questions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man getting bit and seriously injured by a dog at a south valley dog park last week is raising questions about what happened and who's responsible, and Channel 13 is working to find answers.

One of the dogs involved in the incident at the dog park near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Lane is a foster from The Animal Foundation, and now Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating what happened.

Foster dog's fate in question after incident at Las Vegas dog park raises questions

"I feel horrible for what has happened," said Layla Carswell. "I feel horrible for the victim, for his dog, for the position they were put in, and I feel horrible for Lucy."

Carswell says she picked up her foster dog, Lucy, from The Animal Foundation late last month. Before last week's incident at the dog park that left a man seriously injured, Carswell says Lucy showed no problems.

"Lucy's an amazing dog," Carswell told Channel 13. "We were learning 'sit' and 'lay down'; she had already learned her name, and she was so respectful of our two cats, which is very important for me."

However, Carswell acknowledged to Channel 13 that when she picked Lucy up from The Animal Foundation, she signed an "Advanced Behavior Needs Waiver" which showed Lucy — at the time named Frannie — showed behaviors like hard barking, low growls, slow approaches and leash avoidance.

KTNV When Layla Carswell picked Lucy up from The Animal Foundation, she signed an "Advanced Behavior Needs Waiver."

"Those were the things that were discussed," Carswell said. "At no other point was I informed of anything else."

Channel 13 asked The Animal Foundation if Lucy had any documented incidents with other dogs outside of the behavior issues shelter staff had listed on the form. They said she did not, adding that Lucy participated in shelter playgroups with other dogs and was cleared for adoption.

KTNV Channel 13 asked The Animal Foundation if Lucy had any documented incidents with other dogs outside of the behavior issues shelter staff had listed on the form.

We also learned that The Animal Foundation asks potential fosters to sign a document as part of a foster application agreeing not to take their dogs to dog parks.

Channel 13 asked if we could see Carswell's application. After The Animal Foundation sent it to us, when we looked closer, we found it was signed in 2023 — when Carswell was applying to foster a kitten, not a dog.

"I had several people say to me, 'It's on your foster agreement,' and I'm like, 'What foster agreement?'" Carswell said. "That's the first time I'm seeing it in three years."

KTNV Layla Carswell's foster application was signed in 2023 — when she was applying to foster a kitten, not a god.

Channel 13 asked The Animal Foundation why Carswell wasn't given a new application this go-around, considering she was a first-time dog foster.

A spokesperson said that's not their usual policy and that fosters only need to complete the foster application once, adding that a new one is only required if The Animal Foundation updates or changes the original form, regardless of what animal will be fostered.

The Animal Foundation spokesperson also wrote in a statement:

"Ms. Carswell has acknowledged multiple times that she was aware of this rule, and knew she should not have taken Lucy to a dog park."

Carswell believes she should have gotten a new application when she came to pick up Lucy.

"It should be every single time," Carswell said. "They should treat you like this is your first time because it could be your first time."

KTNV Channel 13 asked The Animal Foundation why Carswell wasn't given a new application this go-around, considering she was a first-time dog foster.

Now, Carswell is hoping to adopt Lucy permanently, but whether that can happen is unclear. The Animal Foundation tells Channel 13 that Lucy isn't up for adoption at this time, as they await the outcome of Clark County Animal Protection Services' investigation into last week's incident at the dog park.

"I want to give her the best life and set her up for success as best as I can because I love her," Carswell said. "Lucy deserves a chance, and I'm willing to be the person that gives her that chance."

There's no question this issue is being closely watched by local animal advocates. In just the past few days, Channel 13 has received upwards of 20 emails from community members asking us to look into what happened.

The Animal Foundation told us that Lucy's legal hold ends on Monday afternoon, which is when we expect to learn more about her future.

As for the victim who was bit in this incident, Channel 13 was told they're OK, but we haven't received any other information at this time.