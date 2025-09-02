Clark County DA announces campaign for re-election in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced on Tuesday his re-election campaign for the county's top prosecutor seat in 2026.

If elected, this would be his fourth consecutive term.

"Forty-five years ago, today, I walked into the District Attorney’s office as a young law clerk, never imagining that one day I would lead this institution. Today, it is the honor of my life to serve as your District Attorney, and I am proud to officially announce that I am running for re-election," Wolfson said on Tuesday.

Clark County District Attorney's Office Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson as a then-law clerk in 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his announcement, Wolfson pointed to his initiatives, including the county's first pre-charge diversion program, the state's first Conviction Review Unit — which re-investigates claims of wrongful conviction — and several partnerships with organizations aimed at promoting rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.

“In these uncertain times, Las Vegas faces real challenges,” Wolfson said. “Our community needs a District Attorney with experience, balance, and the right temperament to make the tough but fair decisions. That’s what I’ve worked to bring every day since I’ve become the District Attorney.”

Wolfson's office oversees nearly 800 employees, including around 200 deputy district attorneys that handle around 140,000 cases each year.

He touted a commitment to fairness and accountability, and he said his office has strengthened outreach and transparency during his time in office: "I’ve made it a priority to open the doors of this office to the community. Justice must be firm, but it must also be fair. That’s the commitment I’ve made to you, and it’s the promise I renew today," Wolfson said.

Wolfson's legal practice has taken on numerous roles, including past stints in the Clark County District Attorney's Office, federal prosecution as an assistant U.S. attorney and a 25-year career in private practice. His electoral career began as a Las Vegas City Councilman, serving in his role for eight years. He resigned from his council position after the Clark County Commissioners Board appointed him as district attorney in 2012 following then-DA David Roger's retirement.

In 2014, Wolfson was elected to the district attorney's seat, then reelected again in 2018 and 2022.