Clark County coroner's office need help identifying deceased man found 2 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner's office is asking the public for help in identifying a deceased male found in Las Vegas about two years ago.

Officials describe him as a 6'3" white man anywhere from 55 to 80 years old. He was found dead by workers in the area of 700 East Sahara Avenue near S. 6th Street on July 23, 2023.

The man is also described as having several distinctive features including a broken nose with nasal deformation, a scar on the left knee, scoliosis of the spine, cracked front teeth and a healed right shoulder injury.

At the time of his death, officials said he was wearing blue "Walter Hagen" pants (size 36 x 32), a brown belt and grey "New Balance" sneakers. The coroner's office believe he died within 0-3 days of being found.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual to allow for notification to next of kin,” said Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse. “Any details, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing closure to this case.”

A cause and manner of death for the man are still under investigation.

Photographs of the deceased man have been shared with the National Missing and Unidentified Person's (NamUs) System. The case number is 117028.

Please be advised, that if you do click on this link, it will show images of the deceased man for the purposes of identification. Channel 13 will not show images of the deceased man in this article. You can view the NamUs Case Number at the link here.

If you have any information that can assist the cororner's office in identifying this man, they encourage you to contact them at (702) 455-3210 or via email at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov with the case number 2023-04421.