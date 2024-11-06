Clark County commissioners pass camping ban in public places

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new ordinance will soon ban camping in public places in Clark County.

There was some debate over the ordinance before commissioners passed the measure on Tuesday.

The ordinance states that camping would be prohibited in certain places including:



Any public right-of-way

Any trail, park, or park facility

Any public building, publicly-owned parking lot or publicly-owned land

Any public property where camping obstructs or interferes with the intended public use of the property

Several senior citizens told commissioners that something needed to be done because they don't feel safe in their community.

"We are under siege. We have an affordable housing crisis and you put up these senior buildings in distressed areas where the only ones being distressed are the seniors," said Eleanor Abrante. "The homeless congregate around and prey on us. I've had three cars stolen, broken into. We've had catalytic converters taken. They come into our buildings. Nobody cares."

"In my neighborhood, there is a huge homeless camp. There have been fires. There have been robberies. I live in a 55+ community. In the last month, there have been at least three robberies, just in my community, a week. They break into storage sheds. They break into homes," Fran Amarez said. "I know that the legislature has worked on this and it just seems like the homeless population continues to grow."

According to the ordinance, a person will first be notified they are violating the ordinance. Then, they will be given information about the location and availability of homeless shelter services and direct that person to move to another location. If the person refuses to go to an available shelter or returns to the same area, they can be cited or arrested.

The ordinance originally stated that people who violated the ordinance would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and spend up to six months in jail or be fined $1,000. After speaking with advocates across the valley, the language in the ordinance was changed to those found guilty could spend up to 10 days in jail.

Despite the change, several local leaders said the punishment might still be too harsh.

"Being homeless should not be a crime and this criminalizes homelessness," said Scott Rutledge, the Chairman of Hopelink of Southern Nevada. "It may not do so if we don't put anyone in jail. This could sit there as an ordinance and we would never put anyone in jail. But the first person we criminalize for actually being homeless, is that who we are as a community?"

"Our goal, for our whole section, we don't want to arrest anyone," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Matt Kovacich, who oversees Metro's behavioral health unit. That includes homeless outreach teams. "We want to get them help. We want to get them to whatever means necessary to get them re-acclimated to society whether that's mental health assistance, housing assistance. We have social workers embedded in our unit from Clark County to help bridge that gap."

Commissioner William McCurdy II voiced concern that the county was acting too quickly by giving the green light to the ordinance.

"We still have projects that are in the pipeline but are not currently renovated or available yet. We just approved some of these projects but until they're online, I don't know. It doesn't make sense, to me, that we would adopt this," McCurdy said. "I just think we're in a really tough spot. We're spending more money than we can afford and more money than we're going to have in the future because a lot of that money was ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars."

However, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick pointed out that other jurisdictions in the valley and our neighbors in California already have or are about to have similar legislation on the books.

"In LA County, they were from over 45,000 (unhoused individuals) to 75,000 because they couldn't figure out how to force the issue that we have. Services, we want you to have them. We want them to try. If we're going to wait for every piece of infrastructure to be built, we'll be waiting a long time," Kirkpatrick said. "We've got to start somewhere."

The new ordinance will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2025.