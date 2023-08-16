After Gov. Lombardo signed SB92, it's up to local governments to create ordinances for street vendors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is working to create an ordinance to outline where and how street vendors can operate, creating a path for licensure.

This comes after Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 92.

The recently passed SB92 provides the framework for street vendor requirements, but it’s up to the local governments to develop their regulations. Clark County is also working on a street vendor task force.

Recently released bodycam video from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a street vendor was arrested in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after an altercation with police. State law says street vendors are prohibited from operating along the resorts corridor and must be 15,000 feet from a resort, large stadium or convention.

Commissioner Justin Jones says Clark County’s ordinance needs to clarify that, referencing the incident on the Las Vegas Strip.

"I think the messaging from some in the legislature was we're open for business. Well, we're not open for business yet. That is the process that we're going through,” Jones added.

Traffic in neighborhoods and around schools was a big concern among public commentators.

Local crossing guard Toni Gonzalez says food vendors who set up outside of schools pose a danger to students. That's because she claims drivers lining up for street vendors and student pick-up create chaos on the roadways.

"The things these children must do to avoid an accident or just regular traffic. It's double-parked, triple-parked, going the wrong way. Children have to walk out into the street or ongoing traffic to get around them. It's terrible,” she added. "It's not so much the vendor, but I have been spat on. I have been harassed. And I only ask that they move so it doesn't cause a problem."

Commissioners also discussed wanting similar regulations between food trucks, ice cream trucks, and street vendors to make it fair for all small businesses.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says the health district board will discuss their license requirements during their next board meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The county says they’ll be working on outreach to determine what residents, businesses, and food vendors want to see in regulation.