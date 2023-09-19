Clark County Commissioners introduce ordinance on sidewalk vending

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners rolled out the first ordinance regarding street vendors during the commission's meeting on Tuesday.

According to the ordinance, street vendors will be defined as anyone who sells food, beverages or merchandise on a public sidewalk or pedestrian path from a "conveyance". That includes things pushcarts, stands, displays, pedal-driven carts, wagons, showcases, and racks.

The ordinance states sidewalk vendors won't be allowed to sell within 1,500 feet of resort hotels, sports facilities that host at least 20,000 people, a convention facility operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot. One example of that would be the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

However, the ordinance states the rules don't apply to areas zoned exclusively for resident use and or on private property.

According to the ordinance, violators could be cited, fined, or in some cases, receive jail time.

You can read the full ordinance here.

County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and vote to approve the ordinance. If approved, it would go into effect on Oct. 17.

Commissioners are also looking at a second ordinance that would establish additional rules to address licensing fees and designate zones in neighborhoods and commercials areas where sidewalk vending can occur. The second ordinance must be in place by July 1, 2024. However, that could happen sooner with commissioners stating the current goal is to finalize the ordinance as early as January 2024.