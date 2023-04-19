Clark County commissioners grill Animal Foundation leaders with pointed questions about future

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders of The Animal Foundation appeared before the Clark County Commission Tuesday, and they came under fire during some direct questioning about the ongoing issues that have recently plagued the nonprofit shelter.

Clark County commissioners grilled Animal Foundation leaders as they asked pointed questions about the future of the embattled organization.

"I really don't know what the continuing holdup is, but it feels like this has gone too long," said Jim Gibson. "When you have a problem, you got to sit down and you got to hammer it out."

Commissioners heard from two executives with The Animal Foundation, a local non-profit shelter that has been struggling recently with allegations of shortcomings including overcrowding, under-staffing, financing, and animal mistreatment.

Gibson and commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick want a concrete plan for how the organization will address those issues.

Kirkpatrick even said she wanted to see the foundation's budget by the end of the day.

"We're not getting the answers to tell our constituents," Kirkpatrick said.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom called for the shelter's executives to reappear before the body on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Gina Grieson, a longtime area advocate, said she was hopeful.

"I have never seen that kind of direct line of questioning and demands for accountability," she said. "This is the first time."

Misty Fisher, a volunteer with the "Vegas Doggie Task Force" said the Animal Foundation's issue have been front and center for too long.

"Our poor commissioners are getting harassed everyday with calls, with emails, with people bombarding them when they are out in public," she said. "Please help the animals, please."

Commissioners said they want to hear regular updates in the coming weeks and months on the progress that Animal Foundation leaders are making.