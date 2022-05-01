Clark County Commissioner aims to permanently close part of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VGEAS (KTNV) — Making the strip more accessible and friendly to pedestrians is the aim of an idea proposed by a Clark County leader.

To close part of the Las Vegas Strip permanently and have it free from car traffic. This comes as part of Las Vegas Boulevard's shut down for this year's NFL draft.

Fans are all out here enjoying themselves on this third and last day of the draft.

This idea came about from Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom who put out a tweet on the first day of the draft.

He says "people love walking between the properties".

Similar to how the setup would be at the Fremont Street Experience downtown.

Obviously, this isn't the normal setup on the Strip.

But the commissioner says it could help create an even livelier atmosphere in the area.

"Walking and walkability is kind of the future, especially for the younger kids, so I would love to. That'd be the goal."

Commissioner Segerblom says it's an idea he's been suggesting for a few years now and credits his predecessor for the original idea.

The commissioner says this isn't something that will happen overnight and they still have to assess what did and didn't work with the draft before making any sort of move.