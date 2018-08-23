Clark County Commission approves MSG Sphere decommissioning plan

Joyce Lupiani
12:45 PM, Aug 23, 2018
3:46 PM, Aug 23, 2018

The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the plans for the MSG Sphere on Wednesday.

KTNV

The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the decommissioning plans for MSG Sphere on Wednesday. 

The more than 18,000-seat entertainment venue is being built by The Madison Square Garden Company in partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corp. It will be located on a 63-acre lot east of the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

RELATED: Fresh look at proposed MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

It will be more than 360 feet tall and more than 500 feet wide. The sphere will host concerts, special performances and events. The company said its goal is to open the Las Vegas venue as early as possible in fiscal 2021. 

RELATED: Major projects under development in Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top