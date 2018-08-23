Clark County Commission approves MSG Sphere decommissioning plan

The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the decommissioning plans for MSG Sphere on Wednesday.

The more than 18,000-seat entertainment venue is being built by The Madison Square Garden Company in partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corp. It will be located on a 63-acre lot east of the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

It will be more than 360 feet tall and more than 500 feet wide. The sphere will host concerts, special performances and events. The company said its goal is to open the Las Vegas venue as early as possible in fiscal 2021.

