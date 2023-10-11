Clark County, business owners invest in Historic Commercial Center District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are plans to bring big business to the Historic Commercial Center District off of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue.

Business owners have invested millions of dollars into the once bustling shopping plaza, hoping to bring it back to life.

“This is the place to be,” said Derek Stonebarger, who is planning to open up Arty’s Steakhouse in the Commercial Center District next fall. Stonebarger owns Davy’s and ReBAR in Las Vegas’ Arts District.

“There’s just so much history here and it’s really in my opinion, a diamond in the ruff,” Stonebarger said.

The 30-acre property sits just east of the Strip on Sahara Avenue and was the valley's first major shopping center back in the 1960s. As decades passed, storefronts closed and today, the majority of the spaces are vacant, but Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom says he believes it won’t stay like that for long.

“There’s no bigger piece of property probably that close to the strip that’s available,” Segerblom said.

Segerblom added that he sees potential and is working alongside business owners to give the aging buildings a new life.

“Vegas is on fire everywhere so this is just a part of that whole process,” Segerblom said.,

While full redevelopment will take at least a few years, Stonebarger and Segerblom agree that once it’s complete, it’ll be a popular attraction once again.

“I believe the County really wants its own pseudo arts district, so when you put all the equations together, do the math, it just makes sense,” Stonebarger said.