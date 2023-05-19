Block party at Commercial Center aims to revitalize area, commissioner says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is getting busy with EDC weekend and a big block party being put on by Clark County.

The party is expected to attract thousands tonight.

The block party started at 6 p.m. at Commercial Center near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue.

Popular electronic DJ, Deadmau5 is set to perform.

The free yet sold out party is a little unique, the county says the event is to highlight the revitalization of the Commercial Center area.

Angela Ojiako has owned "Nigerian Food Las Vegas" for three years, and it's also at the Commercial Center.

"I want the public to know about Nigerian food," she said.

She says she would like to see business here pick up.

"My business here is new, so it is kind of very slow," she said.

The center where her restaurant is located is getting some attention. It is turning into a block party tonight. The block party is being put on by Clark County and popular EDM artist, Deadmau5 will be performing. The event may be fun for folks, but the point was to spotlight the revitalization efforts here.

"It is a new effort by Clark county and our redevelopment agency," said county commissioner, Tick Segerblom.

The once booming shopping center was built in 1963. Some shops have closed and recently it has had its fair share of crime, including a shooting at the hookah lounge that left one person dead and a dozen others injured.

Segerblom says this event will kick off their efforts to bring new life here.

"We looked at the bare bones and said, 'is something we should just bulldoze and move on or try and revitalize it?'" he said. "We looked at it, and said there is no place that emphasizes Nevada history."

The Thursday night event was free and sold out quick. Segerblom says the county paid $200k for the event, but with the popular DJ in town for EDC, it was cheaper.

The money is coming from a redevelopment fund. Next, he says he wants people to see the potential.

"We are going to reach out to the developers around the country and say, 'look, here is a couple of square miles of property that is no where else in the world."

Some business owners are optimistic.

"It will help everyone," Ojiako said." It will help all the businesses."