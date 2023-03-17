Clark County building, renovating athletic complexes after receiving funding from the Interior Department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New athletic and recreation facilities are coming to Clark County thanks to a new round of funding from the federal government.

On Thursday, county officials said they had received more than $75 million from the Interior Department to be spent on three different projects as well as habitat conservation.

The James Regional Sports Complex received more than $39 million to design and construct a new softball complex with eight fields.

Clark County

Hollywood Regional Park will be getting more than $28 million to design and build a new multi-use field, which will consist of four fields to enhance the existing park. The new fields are also connected to paved paths and trails within the park.

Clark County

The Clark County Shooting Complex has been awarded more than $7 million to improve its outdoor archery competition range, the Helice Field Shotgun Range, and International Olympic Trap and Skeet Field. The county said this will allow the complex to offer more complex archery hunter education and training programs.

Clark County

As for the habitat conservation funding, $3.5 million is being set aside to help fund projects for Muddy River restoration efforts, desert tortoise monitoring and vegetation mapping efforts.