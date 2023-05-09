Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Hollywood Regional Park renovated, expansion grand opening May 27

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Hollywood Regional Park
Hollywood Regional Park
Posted at 8:39 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 23:39:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas is getting a little makeover with a complete renovation of Hollywood Regional Park.

Clark County officials tweeted that the expansion will have a grand opening on May 27.

In a posted flyer, the park reportedly has 76 acres of new park for the east side including, "four soccer fields, eight pickleball courts, four dog runs, over two miles of walking trails, desert gardens, picnic pavilions, restrooms and more."

PREVIOUS: Clark County building, renovating athletic complexes after receiving funding from the Interior Department

The grand opening celebration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials said there is overflow parking available at Las Vegas High School.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH