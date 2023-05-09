Hollywood Regional Park renovated, expansion grand opening May 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas is getting a little makeover with a complete renovation of Hollywood Regional Park.

Clark County officials tweeted that the expansion will have a grand opening on May 27.

Almost ready to open! Check out these new photos of the nearly completed renovation and expansion of Hollywood Regional Park on the east side of Las #Vegas. Grand Opening is Saturday, May 27!



Project includes:

▪️ Soccer fields

▪️ Pickleball courts

▪️ 2 miles of walking trails pic.twitter.com/HrSMZsgi9P — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 8, 2023

In a posted flyer, the park reportedly has 76 acres of new park for the east side including, "four soccer fields, eight pickleball courts, four dog runs, over two miles of walking trails, desert gardens, picnic pavilions, restrooms and more."

The grand opening celebration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials said there is overflow parking available at Las Vegas High School.