Clark County approves plans for new animal shelter in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners have approved plans for a new Animal Resource Center in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

The commission approved the project's entitlements Wednesday during a Comprehensive Planning Zoning meeting.

The approximately 37,000-square-foot facility is planned for about nine acres of a more than 20-acre parcel north of Post Road and west of Jones Boulevard in Spring Valley.

The center is expected to accommodate between 172 and 192 animals, including dogs, cats, small mammals and reptiles.

Clark County Commissioners have approved entitlements for a new Animal Resource Center. This facility will serve as a supplemental shelter for SW Las #Vegas to help meet animal welfare demands.



The proposed facility at Post and Jones will have capacity of less than 190 animals. pic.twitter.com/3rwuHhxULr — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 16, 2026

"The approval of the new Animal Resource Center represents a proactive approach to animal welfare in Clark County," Commissioner Michael Naft said. "This will help us meet the needs of our growing population and strengthen our Animal Control Officers' ability to respond to calls for service, support residents, and keep animals close to home."

The county is still designing the facility and plans to seek an outside provider to operate it once it opens. The operator could offer community programs, potentially including a drive-up food pantry.

Construction is targeted for completion in winter 2028.

The county said the released rendering is conceptual and the final design could change.