Clark County approves funds for event to encourage companies to do business in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of dollars in public money will go towards encouraging entrepreneurs to establish or expand businesses in Las Vegas while they’re in town for the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners agreed to earmark $440,000 for the Super Bowl Corporate Combine. It’s a three-day event where companies will be invited to learn about the advantages of doing business in Southern Nevada.

During the commission meeting, multiple residents said they don’t think money should be spent on luring more big business to the valley.

"Trust me when I say very few Clark County residents will attend the Super Bowl, nor will they have equal access to the jobs that these executives might, and I emphasize might, create,” said a resident who lives in District A.

In response to those concerns, officials emphasized that the money will come from recovery funds set aside for economic development and won’t be spent on game day.

"There's no public money going into game day activities. So, for any activities that happen on Sunday, no public money will be used for that. All of the public money will be used for activities around showcasing our community and highlighting why it’s best to do business in Clark County,” said Shani Coleman, the Community & Economic Development director for Clark County.